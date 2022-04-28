Al-Quds Brigades Spokesman Reveals Jenin Drone, Warns Zionist Enemy

Islam Times - The spokesman of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movement, “Abu Hamzah” revealed on Thursday “Jenin” drone employed by the Palestinian resistance air force to develop military capabilities in blockaded Gaza Strip.

“Abu Hamzah” indicated that Al-Quds Brigades drones struck and Israeli military vehicle in 2019 before they returned to their bases safely.The Zionist enemy must take into consideration the development of the Palestinian resistance military capabilities “Abu Hamzah” warned, vowing commitment to the resistance path till the full liberation of Palestine.“Abu Hamzah” also underlined Al-Quds formula as announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah who, his eminence, had maintained that all the axis of resistance will engage in the confrontation with the Zionist enemy if it strategically threatens Al-Quds and its sanctities.