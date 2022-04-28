0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 13:58

Al-Quds Brigades Spokesman Reveals Jenin Drone, Warns Zionist Enemy

Story Code : 991590
Al-Quds Brigades Spokesman Reveals Jenin Drone, Warns Zionist Enemy
“Abu Hamzah” indicated that Al-Quds Brigades drones struck and Israeli military vehicle in 2019 before they returned to their bases safely.

The Zionist enemy must take into consideration the development of the Palestinian resistance military capabilities “Abu Hamzah” warned, vowing commitment to the resistance path till the full liberation of Palestine.

“Abu Hamzah” also underlined Al-Quds formula as announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah who, his eminence, had maintained that all the axis of resistance will engage in the confrontation with the Zionist enemy if it strategically threatens Al-Quds and its sanctities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022