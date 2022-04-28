0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 14:08

Hamas Delegation in Iran on Eve of Al-Quds Day

The delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya and will meet on Thursday with Iranian officials to discuss the “latest status of the Palestinian nation’s resistance” with the “Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada affiliated to Iran’s Parliament,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The Hamas representative in Lebanon, Osamah Hamdan, and its representative in Iran, Khalid Qaddoumi, will also participate alongside the delegation.

Hamas called last week for mobilization at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, praising protesters.

The Palestinian Resistance group hailed Palestinians barricaded in A-Aqsa for “repelling the incursions of the occupation and its settlers with courage and pride, assuring everyone far and wide that Al-Aqsa has men who protect it and defend its purity, despite the ugliness of aggression and terrorism of the occupiers.”
