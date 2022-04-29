0
Friday 29 April 2022 - 00:27

Elon Musk Tweets He’ll “Buy Coca-Cola Next”

Story Code : 991680
Elon Musk Tweets He’ll “Buy Coca-Cola Next”
Musk, who’s known for his social media antics and trolling posts, took to Twitter to ‘announce’ plans to buy the multi-billion dollar beverage corporation.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he said, playing on an increasingly popular meme instigated by his $44-billion purchase of Twitter earlier this week.

While the soft drink has long been one of America's most globally recognized cultural exports, its original formula contained some questionable ingredients, chief among them cocaine. According to Scientific American, the soda still features an extract from coca leaves – from which the illicit white power is derived – but only after they have been “de-cocainized.”

It’s unclear exactly when the Coca-Cola company removed the drug from its products, though it was likely sometime after the firm was purchased from the drink’s inventor, John Pemberton [himself a lifelong morphine user], in the late 1880s.

Musk’s decision to buy Twitter outright has made waves in recent days, triggering cries of outrage from critics who believe the Tesla CEO will overhaul Twitter’s more harsh content moderation policies against ‘hate’ and ‘disinformation.’ Supporters, meanwhile, have hailed his championing of online free speech, hoping he will bring political neutrality to a platform frequently accused of anti-conservative bias.

Amid backlash from detractors, Musk has since clarified that he defines “free speech” as whatever “matches the law,” appearing to walk back a previous statement that he is a “free speech absolutist.”

“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect,” he said on Tuesday. “Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022