Israeli Regime Nearing Its End: IRGC

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the recent developments in occupied Palestine show that the demise of the Zionist regime is imminent.

The recent developments, especially the fact that the flames of Intifada (Palestinian uprising) have passed through the walls of the center of the Tel Aviv regime signify that the occupation regime’s days are numbered and the occupiers are nearing their end rapidly, the IRGC said in a statement released Thursday, on the eve of the International Quds Day.It hailed late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini’s declaration of the last day of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day, saying the prudent initiative and historical move was a meaningful phenomenon and a source of pride for the Iranian nation for playing an effective role in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.The IRGC added that the Zionists thought they could consign the Palestinian issue and the cause of Al-Quds into oblivion by following satanic plans such as the so-called “deal of the century” and normalization of ties with some Arab countries but they were wrong and now their dream of sustainable and permanent security has been shattered.The statement further underlined that the discourse of resistance and support for Palestine considers the only solution to the Palestinian issue to be an end to occupation and expulsion of occupiers, the return of Palestinian refugees and holding of free elections to let them decide their own fate.It went on to say that any concession plan, including normalization of ties with the child-killing regime of Israel, which is an act of treason, is doomed to failure.With the blessing of God and with the unity of resistance forces in the region, the pledge of liberation of the Palestinian nation and an end to the Israeli regime will soon be realized and the Palestinian nation will celebrate its victory against occupiers, the IRCG added.The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.It falls on Friday, April 29, this year.