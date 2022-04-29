Russia Condemns Continued Attacks on Syrian Territory by Israel

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday that Kremlin condemns the ongoing Israeli shelling of Syrian territory.

"We consider it necessary to emphasize that the ongoing Israeli shelling of the Syrian territory, the violation of the basic rights of international law is categorically unacceptable and inadmissible," she said, "We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions, which increase the number of military and civilian casualties and pose a real threat of an uncontrolled escalation of tension throughout the region."Zakharova said that such attacks "lead to a decrease in the military capacity of the Syrian Armed Forces and have a negative impact on the effectiveness of efforts to combat terrorism on Syrian soil."We demand that the Israeli side stop this vicious and dangerous practice," she added.Earlier, a spokesman for Syria's military command said that four Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli attack on troop positions near Damascus. The strikes targeted the area of the international airport in the south of Damascus.According to the Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV channel, the attack was Israel's ninth aggressive action against Syria since the beginning of the year.A similar attack was carried out by Israel on April 9 against the northwestern Syrian city of Masyaf, which only caused material losses in the targeted area.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.