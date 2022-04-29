0
Friday 29 April 2022 - 01:00

Iran Hails Malaysia’s Support for Palestine

Story Code : 991688
Iran Hails Malaysia’s Support for Palestine
In a telephone call, Amirabdollahian and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah discussed the Palestinian issue, regional and international developments, and bilateral ties.

During the talks, Iran’s top diplomat congratulated his Malaysian counterpart on the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

He also referred to the International Quds Day and the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy city of al-Quds during Ramadan by the Zionist regime, welcoming Malaysia’s stance in condemning the Israeli regime’s moves.

Amirabdollahian welcomed a meeting of the Special Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Palestine at the level of ambassadors.

He said the Islamic Republic believes that given the sensitivity of this issue, it needs be taken into account at the level of the council of ministers.

Amirabdollahian also referred to Malaysia's membership at the Human Rights Council and called for taking this opportunity in condemning the Zionist regime and getting Israel’s siege of Gaza removed.

“We are strongly opposed to some countries’ move to normalize relations with the fake Israeli regime,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister further underscored the need for finalizing bilateral memorandums of understanding over consulate and judicial issues.

He also expressed gratitude to Malaysia for pardoning some Iranian nationals imprisoned in Malaysia.

The two top diplomats then stressed the importance of expanding bilateral relations, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Saifuddin Abdullah, for his part, congratulated Amirabdollahian on the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr and underlined the necessity of joint efforts by the two sides in the OIC to pursue the Palestinian cause.

He added that his country holds good relations with all Palestinian groups.

Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia will never allow the Palestinian issue slip into oblivion nor will it let the Israeli regime’s plot aimed at normalization succeed.

The top Malaysian diplomat also referred to his country’s determination to boost bilateral ties with Iran.

He described as important concentration on new areas of relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur as well as continued consultations between the two sides and also the development of the ties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022