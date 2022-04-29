IRGC Commander Addresses Al-Quds Int’l Day Ceremony in Gaza: Palestinian Resistance Smashes Israeli Security Structure

Islam Times - Commander of Iran’s IRGC, Major General Hussein Salami, addressed on Thursday a crowded ceremony in Gaza Strip held to mark Al-Quds International Day.

General Salami greeted the Palestinian people and resistance facing steadfastly the Israeli enemy in Gaza, West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque, greeting the souls of all the martyrs.General Salami indicated that Al-Quds International Day has unified Umma to back the Palestinian cause, adding that the resistance has changed the military balances and formulas in favor of the Umma.The Iranian commander noted that ll the settlement talks were mere conspiracies against the resistance and aimed at wasting time exclusively.General Salami stressed that the recent operations against the Zionists smashed the Israeli security structure, adding that the Iron Dome has failed to confront the Palestinian missiles.General Salami affirmed the Iranian support to the Palestinian cause, adding that Al-Aqsa Mosque unifies all the Muslims.