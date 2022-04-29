0
Friday 29 April 2022 - 03:24

Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi

Story Code : 991705
"Quds Day is the day of hope for all the oppressed, believers and the impoverished in the world, a day that promises the liberation of the Holy Quds and the destruction of the fake Zionist regime and the victory of those who love the Qur'an, and we take  this promise from the awakening verses of the Qur'an," Ayatollah Raisi said in a meeting dubbed the "Servants of Quran" in Tehran on Thursday afternoon.

Saying that the Qur'an has the capacity to guide all human beings, the President added that "Today, mankind needs Qur'anic guidance more than ever, and culture, economics, politics and all layers of contemporary human life need Qur'anic guidance."

He also stressed that the Palestinian Mujahideen have stepped in the path that the holy Quran has shown them as the youth in Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen have done so.

The president further asked God Almighty to bestow peace, security and resistance in the Islamic society to frustrate their enemies. 
