Friday 29 April 2022 - 05:30

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands

Story Code : 991721
In the event entitled “Palestine: The Association between Squares, and the Equations of Strength and Victory,” Sheikh Qassem labelled the latest wave of normalization as high treason that won’t be beautified. He then added that rejecting or confronting the resistance is a humiliation and surrendering to the ‘Israeli’ demands.

The Hezbollah second-in-command then underscored that everybody is concerned with being at full readiness to defend Palestine no matter what are the global developments, adding that supporting Palestine means supporting our countries, and “when Palestine is the destination, then we achieve credibility.”

Sheikh Qassem also hailed the Palestinians who don’t think but of resistance and the liberation of al-Quds, stressing that “this people would never be defeated” since the Palestinian cause requires association between all squares until the liberation of Palestine.

Additionally, the Hezbollah official underlined that all of the world’s peoples, atop of which are the Palestinian people, believe that the liberation is certain, and the launching of the International Quds Day is the seed of hope.

“Palestine is not a piece of land, it is an international humanitarian cause,” Sheikh Qassem concluded.
