Friday 29 April 2022 - 11:58

Nigerians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians on Intl Quds Day

Story Code : 991772
Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against “Israeli” atrocities and called for the liberation of occupied territories.

Some of the protesters held pictures of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria on the eve of al-Quds Day asking the Nigerian government to allow the cleric to go abroad for medical treatment.

Sheikh Zakzaky was released from prison last year. He had been detained by the army in 2015 following a deadly raid on his home. He still suffers from serious health problems caused by gunshot wounds.

The International Quds Day comes amid heightened tensions between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territories.
