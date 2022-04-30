0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 01:30

Iranian Drones Carried Out Successful Missions over the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Entity: Quds Force Commander

Story Code : 991881
Iranian Drones Carried Out Successful Missions over the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Entity: Quds Force Commander
The Quds Force commander said the two drones that carried out the mission caused a wide-scale state of alertness among the 'Israeli' military establishment.

“Where did the two drones come from? You deployed 41 fighter jets and reconnaissance drones to intercept those unmanned vehicles? Why did you lie? You are not ready to tell the truth,” General Ghaani told the ‘Israelis’.

General Ghaani made the remarks in the ceremony that was held to mark the International Quds Day in the Iranian capital city in Tehran, mocking the 'Israelis' who didn't “triumph in any war and couldn’t be united in one nation at all.”

Our logic for the demise of the usurper entity is that this land belongs to the Palestinians, and that the Zionists have killed thousands and displaced millions others, Ghaani said.

“The forces of resistance fought the Zionists with limited resources but with strong belief and will implanted by late Imam Khomeini,” the Quds Force commander explained.

Ghaani underscored that the Zionist entity is heading to demise, advising the ‘Israelis’ to better to their original countries in Europe or any other place before it’s too late since it is not too long until the oppressed Palestinian people will achieve their final freedom.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022