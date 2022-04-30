Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech marking the International Quds Day 2022 in the festival organized by the party in the Sayyed Shuhada [AS] complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh], in which he sent some blowing messages to the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

As his eminence first saluted the Palestinian people and especially those who remained in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque to defy the ‘Israeli’ attacks and all of the Zionist settlers’ attempts to disgrace the sanctity of the holy site, Sayyed Nasrallah also praised all those who commemorated the International Quds Day across the world, and the millions of Iranians and Yemenis in particular for their special participation in the occasion.“The Quds Day commemoration was held in more than 90 countries to affirm the righteousness and legitimacy of the Palestinian cause, in addition to shedding light on the injustice practiced against the Palestinian people,” Sayyed Nasrallah underlined, noting that “the human conscience and the conscience of every Muslim and free individual in this world should be addressed through the sacrifices of the Palestinian people.”In reference to the founder of this special day, late leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that the Imam’s main concern in commemorating the International Quds Day was how to keep al-Quds within the frame of awareness, hope, and action.As he lashed out at the founders of the incidental ‘Israeli’ entity, the Hezbollah leader recalled that “Ever since the establishment of the usurping entity, its sponsors have been working on several paths, one of which was to keep the issue of Palestine forgotten.”“We affirm that the aim of making Palestine be forgotten has been foiled by the Palestinian people and the Arab and Muslim peoples. The enemy betted ever since occupying Palestine on spreading despair through the Western support and Arab conspiracies, as well as on the involvement of some in the track of normalization, yet this bet has failed despite the Arab abandonment,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.As his eminence praised the Palestinian people who prove today that they are more hopeful and more certain about the coming victory and liberation, the Hezbollah leader said “the enemy betted on continuous exhaustion and pressures through the siege and sanctions imposed on the resistance movements and those who support them, yet this path has been cut off despite the difficulties.”On the level of sanctions and the systematic targeting of every side that supports the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the aim behind sanctions, wars, and sieges is to make our nation abandon Palestine. “Had Iran normalized ties with ‘Israel’ and stopped supporting the resistance movements, it wouldn’t have been subjected to such sanctions and blockade. The Iranian stance that supports the resistance movements is not a slogan but a truth that is revealed in action and what Imam Khamenei said today proves the serious and absolute commitment to support Palestine and all the resistance movements in the region.”Additionally, the aim to lead the supporters of Palestine to forget it, turn desperate, and even exhausted has been failed and won’t achieve anything since Palestine and al-Quds are parts of our religion, dignity, and honor, the Hezbollah leader emphasized.He then hailed the role of the jihadi operations of the resistance over the past decades in foiling such schemes: “The military confrontation proved that ‘Israel’ is vincible, is not the fate, and can be defeated.”As for this year’s commemoration, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that the International Quds Day happens to be this year as the resistance groups are in a very advanced strategic position.“Many developments on the side of the resistance took place this year, which the enemy is trying to disintegrate while we are working to cement,” his eminence outlined, then he referred to the individual operations inside the occupied Palestinian territories which he considered they represent one of the most dangerous things the ‘Israeli’ entity has been facing.“The enemy’s entity leaders admitted that the Zionist security establishment’s failure was the result of the individual operations, which exposed the fragility of the Zionist security and broke the ‘Israelis’ trust in their army, security system, and government.”Operations taking place in the occupied territories increase the existential concerns among Zionists and affect their economy alike, and the danger of such individual operations was that they took place in different places and are carried out by Palestinians from different regions, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, stressing that “The equation of occupation and security the ‘Israeli’ entity relies on is no more valid.”“The weakness of the ‘Israeli’ entity is that it is an incidental entity, and the liberation of Palestine neither requires armies nor advanced capabilities, it just requires self-sacrifice martyrs,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that “Some Arab and Muslim countries’ condemnation of the Palestinian operations against the enemy expose their abandonment.”As his eminence urged supporting the families of the perpetrators of the individual operations across the occupied Palestinian territories since they need financial and social support after the enemy takes revenge on them, Sayyed Nasrallah referred to Operation ‘Al-Quds Sword’ as an aspect that cemented the integrity between the Palestinian battlefields, which he advised that it should remain coherent.And once again, Sayyed Nasrallah promoted the regional equation for defending al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque, highlighting that this is not emotional speaking but is rather based on the sense of responsibility.We call on Arab countries and armies to convey a clear message to the Zionist enemy that “the demise of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque means the demise of ‘Israel’,” the Hezbollah leader said.Meanwhile, the Lebanese resistance commander warned that the Axis of Resistance would never accept the targeting of al-Quds and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque, instructing that work must be done to build up the capabilities in all the battlefields of this axis.Also, on the level of confronting and denouncing normalization with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah said the action is a must, while labelling the operations inside the occupied Palestinian territories as the biggest response to the normalizers since they convey a message that normalization doesn’t protect the enemy.As for the continued ‘Israeli’ targeting of Iranian interests across the region, the last of which Iran answered in the Mossad base in Iraq’s Kurdistan city of Erbil, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that Iran warned the regional countries that normalized ties with ‘Israel’ that any attack against Iran launched from those countries will be answered in the bases inside those same countries.“In case the ‘Israeli’ attacks against Iran continued, the Islamic Republic might attack the Zionist entity directly,” Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned.While the Hezbollah leader urged that steadfastness must continue on the level of all the peoples of the region and all those who sympathize with the Palestinian cause, he drew attention to the fact that the Russian war in Ukraine is worrying the Zionist entity, which is opening many horizons in front of the Axis of Resistance.“The future of the Axis of Resistance is that of hope, and the future of the ‘Israelis’ is that of successive defeats,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to affirm: “We don’t fear the Zionist drills, but we have to be cautious; the ‘Israeli’ might commit a folly but our formations have been maneuvering all possible scenarios in the past weeks.”Sayyed Nasrallah warned the ‘Israeli’ officials that once the Zionist maneuvers start, the resistance in Lebanon will be at the highest level of readiness, and any folly or any small or big attack on Lebanon will be answered immediately and quickly.His eminence assured the ‘Israeli’ enemy that Hezbollah won’t be busy to answer any ‘Israeli’ attack during the Lebanese elections in May.The resistance leader finished his speech by guaranteeing that the present generations will hopefully perform prayers in al-Quds, concluding with a Quranic verse that reads: {They truly see this Day as impossible, but We see it as inevitable} Holy Quran ~ al-Ma'arij | 6 – 7.