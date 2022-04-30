Quds Day Rallies to Terminate Zionist Regime: Iran’s President

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the demonstrations marking the International Quds Day as the symbol of Islamic unity which will result in the demise of the Israeli regime.

Speaking to reporters in a gathering of demonstrators in Tehran on Friday, President Raisi said the liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) will definitely take place as promised by Almighty God and the Great Prophet of Islam (PBUH).“Such immense move, which we are witnessing today in the shape of demonstrations, is the symbol of solidarity of the Islamic Ummah that will result in the termination of the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president stated.Asked about the message sent by the young and adolescent people participating in the International Quds Day rallies, President Raisi said such presence signifies that the younger generation of Palestine and the axis of resistance have taken the initiative in the field and are settling the fate of the Palestinian nation’s age-old resistance.The future of the Palestinian territories belongs to those young and adolescent fighters, the president underlined.The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.It falls on Friday, April 29, this year.