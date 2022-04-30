0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 02:26

Quds Day Rallies to Terminate Zionist Regime: Iran’s President

Story Code : 991886
Quds Day Rallies to Terminate Zionist Regime: Iran’s President
Speaking to reporters in a gathering of demonstrators in Tehran on Friday, President Raisi said the liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) will definitely take place as promised by Almighty God and the Great Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

“Such immense move, which we are witnessing today in the shape of demonstrations, is the symbol of solidarity of the Islamic Ummah that will result in the termination of the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president stated.

Asked about the message sent by the young and adolescent people participating in the International Quds Day rallies, President Raisi said such presence signifies that the younger generation of Palestine and the axis of resistance have taken the initiative in the field and are settling the fate of the Palestinian nation’s age-old resistance.

The future of the Palestinian territories belongs to those young and adolescent fighters, the president underlined.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

It falls on Friday, April 29, this year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022