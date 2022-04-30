Ten Dead as Blast Rips Through Mosque in Kabul

Islam Times - At least ten people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, just a day after two separate bomb explosions rocked the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The blast rocked the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque, as hundreds of worshipers had gathered for prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.“The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked,” Mohammad Sabir, a resident in the area, said, adding that he had seen people being loaded into ambulances after the explosion.The source of the explosion was not immediately known.The development came after an explosion hit two minibusses in Mazar-i-sharif and killed nine people and injured 13 others.Earlier, another major Shia mosque in the northern city had been the target of a bomb attack claimed by the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group, which martyred dozens of worshipers.A wave of deadly bombings has rocked Afghanistan over the past two weeks during the fasting month of Ramadan.The Taliban took power in Afghanistan on August 15 last year amid a chaotic US troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.