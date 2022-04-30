IRGC Intelligence Chief: Zionist Officials Fear Resistance Front, Internal Collapse

Islam Times - Head of the Intelligence Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb said that the officials of the Zionist regime fear the power of the resistance front as well as collapse due to internal problems.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has created enough power to launch intelligence attacks on the ill-wishers and the Zionist networks, Taeb said on the occasion of the International Quds Day.He warned the ill-wishers, and said, "Any measure against the security and stability of the country and the Iranian nation will not go unanswered.Taeb said that they (ill-wishers) will receive reciprocal blows inside their own territories."We know that the Zionist political and security officials are not sleeping well, not only for fear of the drawn swords of the Resistance but also for fear of internal collapse. Of course, this is just the beginning," he underlined.The IRGC in a statement ahead of the International Quds Day underlined that the time has come to put an end to the usurper Israeli regime.On Thursday, the IRGC in its statement invited the Iranian people to participate in the Quds Day rallies tomorrow.The IRGC stressed that any compromise with the Zionist Israeli regime is doomed to failure and will be an unforgivable sin.The IRGC further said that Resistance and support for the Iran-initiated Axis of Resistance is the only solution to the Palestinian problem.The IRGC further stressed the need to expel the occupiers and the dismantling of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, the return of Palestinian refugees, and holding a referendum as the solutions to the Palestine issue.The IRGC further condemned the normalization of relations with the fake and child-killing Israeli regime by some Arab states as a repetition of the great historical mistake of the traitor Anwar Sadat which is doomed to failure and unforgivable betrayal.The statement by IRGC further noted that the Israeli regime has reached its end.The International Quds Day is an annual event opposing Israel's occupation of Beitul-Muqaddas. Anti-Zionist rallies and demonstrations are held on the last Friday of Ramadan in Muslim and Arab countries around the world, specially in Iran, as well as a large number of non-Muslim states.The International Quds Day was started by the late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in 1979 as a way of expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and underscoring importance of the holy Quds to Muslims.