Poland Sends to Ukraine Over 200 T-72 Tanks, Several Dozen Infantry Carriers

Islam Times - Polish authorities sent to Ukraine more than 200 T-72 tanks and several dozen armored infantry carriers, Polskie Radio reported on Friday.

According to the radio station, this number of tanks is enough to form two brigades. There is no official information on the amount of equipment delivered.Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed information on supplying tanks to Ukraine without divulging any details. Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch also refused to disclose the figure."This is a significant number, I wouldn’t want to go into detail," he told the Polsat TV channel.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the idea to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, which has long pursued membership in the NATO alliance. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has enjoyed increasing arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada.Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Moscow has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. Officials have also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.