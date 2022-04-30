0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 04:25

Poland Sends to Ukraine Over 200 T-72 Tanks, Several Dozen Infantry Carriers

Story Code : 991892
Poland Sends to Ukraine Over 200 T-72 Tanks, Several Dozen Infantry Carriers
According to the radio station, this number of tanks is enough to form two brigades. There is no official information on the amount of equipment delivered.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed information on supplying tanks to Ukraine without divulging any details. Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch also refused to disclose the figure.

"This is a significant number, I wouldn’t want to go into detail," he told the Polsat TV channel.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the idea to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, which has long pursued membership in the NATO alliance. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has enjoyed increasing arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada.

Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Moscow has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. Officials have also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022