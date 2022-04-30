China: US Aims to Prolong Military Action in Ukraine to Weaken Russia

Islam Times - The US’ goal is to prolong the Ukrainian conflict as much as possible in order to weaken Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.

"While Europe and the international community are calling to end the war, the US continues to fan the flames and is ready to fight to the last Ukrainian," the diplomat said, TASS reported."The US continues to provide Ukraine with money and weapons. Its true goal is not to attain peace, but for the conflict to continue. As they themselves say, their goal is to weaken Russia," he added."As for whether the US brings peace or war, security or chaos, I think, the world knows the answer to these questions," the spokesman concluded.European countries should learn a lesson from events in Ukraine and realize that real conflicting sides there are not Moscow and Kiev but Russia and the US represented by NATO, Zhao added."The EU indeed needs to reconsider the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. My colleagues and I have repeatedly stressed that from the outside it may seem like a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, however, the actual sides of the conflict are Russia and the US which is represented by NATO," he said."The EU needs to think about the following: who benefits from this war the most, who serves as the theater of military operations and who loses the most from this war," the diplomat added."We hope that Europe will arrive at China’s independent assessment, will begin to conduct independent policy with regards to China and together with the Chinese side will facilitate the stable and steady development of bilateral relations," the spokesman concluded.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.Western countries responded to the actions of the Russian authorities by slapping sanctions, both personal and sectoral, particularly concerning the state debt and Russia’s banking sector, whereas many private companies have decided to suspend operations in Russia or fully withdraw from Russian projects and refuse investing in them.