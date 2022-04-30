0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 05:52

People Worldwide Mark Quds Day in Solidarity with Palestinians

Story Code : 991906
People taking part in the rallies seek to communicate to the world the deplorable conditions inflicted by Israel upon the Palestinians and press the Israeli regime to respect their rights.

They are also using the opportunity to highlight Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestine and the regime’s atrocities against the Palestinians.

Hundreds of people in Bahrain have once again staged demonstrations to protest against the Manama regime’s normalization of ties with Israel and to express their unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Bahrainis held rallies in the villages of Abu Saiba, Sanabis, and Samaheej as well as Bilad Al-Qadeem suburb of the capital Manama to voice strong protest against Manama’s concession to Israel and the opening of Tel Aviv’s embassy in the Persian Gulf country.

They held up the portraits of the country’s most prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassem and voiced strong support for Palestinians.

Elsewhere in the Southern Iraqi port city of Basra, hundreds of people took to the streets to mark the International Quds Day.

The participants carried pictures of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iraq’s most prominent Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Moreover, hundreds of people staged a mass rally in the Syrian capital city of Damascus to express their solid support of Palestinians in the face of the Israeli acts of aggression.

The participants, carrying national Syrian and Palestinian flags and those of Palestinian factions, marched from the Al-Hamidiyah Souk, the main Damascus shopping center, towards the Umayyad Mosque, which is also known as the Great Mosque of Damascus.

They chanted slogans in condemnation of Israeli forces’ assaults against Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and demanded the full restoration of the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

The marchers also underlined that the final victory over the Zionist enemy and the liberation of occupied Arab lands will definitely take place.
