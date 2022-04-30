Hamas, Islamic Jihad Address Yemeni Rally

Islam Times - A large number of Yemenis participate on Friday in the rallies aimed at marking Al-Quds International Day.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh addressed the crowds, indicating that the battlefield developments in occupied Palestine confirm the key position of Al-Quds in the Umma.Haniyeh stressed that the resistance is the shortest way to liberate Palestine, highlighting the importance of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the formulas governing the conflict.Haniyeh also greeted the Yemeni crowds participating in the rally, adding that Al-Quds lives in the heart of Sanaa.In turn, the member of Islamic Jihad politburo Khaled Al-Butsh addressed the Yemeni crowds, underscoring the centrality of the Palestinian cause.Al-Butsh indicated that the Palestinian people and resistance are accumulating their achievements, hailing the Islamic Republic for its support to the Palestinians.Al-Butsh also called for halting the internal conflicts in the Umma and save all capabilities in order to be employed in favor of the Palestinian cause.