Saturday 30 April 2022 - 07:16

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Address Yemeni Rally

Story Code : 991926
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh addressed the crowds, indicating that the battlefield developments in occupied Palestine confirm the key position of Al-Quds in the Umma.

Haniyeh stressed that the resistance is the shortest way to liberate Palestine, highlighting the importance of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the formulas governing the conflict.

Haniyeh also greeted the Yemeni crowds participating in the rally, adding that Al-Quds lives in the heart of Sanaa.

In turn, the member of Islamic Jihad politburo Khaled Al-Butsh addressed the Yemeni crowds, underscoring the centrality of the Palestinian cause.

Al-Butsh indicated that the Palestinian people and resistance are accumulating their achievements, hailing the Islamic Republic for its support to the Palestinians.

Al-Butsh also called for halting the internal conflicts in the Umma and save all capabilities in order to be employed in favor of the Palestinian cause.
