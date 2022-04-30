0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 09:14

Nigerians mark international Quds Day

Story Code : 991948
Nigerians mark international Quds Day

The protest march to mark the annual International Quds day started immediately after the Friday prayers in Abuja. The demonstrators marched through the streets carrying and waving Palestinian flags and chanting condemnation for the illegal Israeli regime.

They condemned what they described as the silence of the United Nations and many western countries over the brutal oppression of the Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

The peaceful protesters condemned the current attacks on innocent worshippers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in al-Quds during the month of Ramadan.

Although the International Quds day was largely peaceful in Abuja, the protesters were reportedly attacked by the Nigerian security forces in the cities of Kaduna and Zaria resulting in many casualties.

The demonstrators said the expression of support for the Palestinians must become a strong cause for both Muslims and non-Muslims. They also said the oppression of the Palestinians by the Israeli regime should be the concern of all people with conscience.
Tagged
Nigeria Quds Day
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
28 April 2022
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022