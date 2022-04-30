0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 13:43

Iran Criticizes Politicizing Syrian Chemical Weapons Case

Story Code : 991986
Iran Criticizes Politicizing Syrian Chemical Weapons Case
"Syria has made genuine efforts to meet its Convention's obligations and has proven its willingness to collaborate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat. However, it is disappointing that certain States Parties have politicized the Syrian chemical weapons file, preventing the OPCW from confirming Syria's compliance with its obligations, which could have resulted in constructive dialogue and cooperation with Syria," Ershadi said addressing the UN Security Council's session on "The Situation in the Middle East: [Syria-Chemical]" in New York on Friday.

The representative said Iran, as a major victim of chemical weapons, strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, and under any circumstances.

Today is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which aims to protect humanity from the devastating repercussions and scourge of the use of chemical weapons, Ershadi said.

“In this context, we reiterate our call for the full, effective, non-political, and non-discriminatory implementation of the CWC, and preserving the OPCW's authority as well. We believe that politicizing the implementation of the Convention and exploiting the OPCW for politically motivated agendas endangers the Convention's credibility and also the Organization's authority.”

We also emphasize that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, professional, credible, and objective in order to establish the facts and reach evidence-based conclusions, and in doing so it must strictly adhere to the provisions and procedures within the framework of the Convention; no deviation from the Convention shall be permitted, the representative said.

“We recognize the critical importance of the Syrian Government's efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Convention. We support the approach taken by OPCW and Syria to the high-level dialogue and hope that this initiative will produce positive results.”
