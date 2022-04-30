Hezbollah Slams Recent Terrorist Attacks Targeting Mosques, Calls for Action

Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist explosions that targeted worshippers in one of Kabul mosques, which underline once again that those Takfiri terrorists are gangs of killers who consider everyone as unbeliever. One time they target a Shia Muslim mosque and kill the fasting worshipping believers, and another time they detonate a Sunni Muslim mosque and kill the fasting worshippers without being deterred by anything that has to do with conscience, ethics, or humanity.The continuation and expansion of such terrorist attacks in several Muslim nations, while focusing on targeting the believers as they perform their religious duties, impose on the Muslim nation’s clerics and the concerned governments to confront this misleading ideology, its organizations, and tools, and to immediately take the possible measures to confront those murderers. This also necessitates that authorities in the targeted countries provide the sufficient protection for the safe civilians in their jobs and mosques, and take all the necessary measures in this regard.We extend the warmest condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray that Allah the almighty grants the martyrs mercy and the wounded full recovery by the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.