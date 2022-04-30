0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 15:05

Hezbollah Slams Recent Terrorist Attacks Targeting Mosques, Calls for Action

Story Code : 991999
Hezbollah Slams Recent Terrorist Attacks Targeting Mosques, Calls for Action
Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist explosions that targeted worshippers in one of Kabul mosques, which underline once again that those Takfiri terrorists are gangs of killers who consider everyone as unbeliever. One time they target a Shia Muslim mosque and kill the fasting worshipping believers, and another time they detonate a Sunni Muslim mosque and kill the fasting worshippers without being deterred by anything that has to do with conscience, ethics, or humanity.

The continuation and expansion of such terrorist attacks in several Muslim nations, while focusing on targeting the believers as they perform their religious duties, impose on the Muslim nation’s clerics and the concerned governments to confront this misleading ideology, its organizations, and tools, and to immediately take the possible measures to confront those murderers. This also necessitates that authorities in the targeted countries provide the sufficient protection for the safe civilians in their jobs and mosques, and take all the necessary measures in this regard.

We extend the warmest condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray that Allah the almighty grants the martyrs mercy and the wounded full recovery by the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
Israel Set to Desecrate Aqsa Mosque, Facilitate Incursions by Extremists: Sheikh Sabri
29 April 2022
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
Qalibaf: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Should See Heavy Costs
28 April 2022
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
Pentagon Accounts for Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan
28 April 2022