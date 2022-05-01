0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 01:26

Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of 1,542 Prisoners over Upcoming Eid al-Fitr

Story Code : 992065
Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,542 prisoners, including those found guilty in courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The Leader’s decision came in response to a letter from Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei regarding prisoners found eligible for receiving the clemency by the relevant judicial authority.
