Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons, Commutes Sentences of 1,542 Prisoners over Upcoming Eid al-Fitr

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of over 1,540 prisoners, as Iranians, along with other Muslims in the world, prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,542 prisoners, including those found guilty in courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.The Leader’s decision came in response to a letter from Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei regarding prisoners found eligible for receiving the clemency by the relevant judicial authority.