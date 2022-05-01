Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression

Islam Times - The leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says all Gaza-based resistance groups should be fully prepared as the “big battle” for al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after the holy month of Ramadhan if Israel does not cease its aggression at the mosque.

“The battle to protect al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after the month of Ramadhan because the Zionists have a number of events when they will try to breach the mosque,” Yahya Sinwar said at a conference of Palestinian academics in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.The illegal Zionist settlers frequently storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on various Jewish holidays, a move denounced by Muslims as desecration of the holy site.Sinwar described defending Islamic sanctities, al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, as the responsibility of resistance forces.He also commended the Palestinian women and men for resisting the Israeli occupation and defending al-Aqsa Mosque.Tensions have remained high in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past several weeks. The situation is particularly tense in al-Quds, where the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is located.Israeli troops have on various occasions attacked Palestinian worshipers there, as they gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.The desecration of the mosque has drawn widespread condemnation, with Palestinian resistance groups promising a firm response.Referring to the Palestinian people’s willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect al-Aqsa Mosque, the Hamas leader said the martyrdom operations in the heart of the Zionist regime proved that the regime is “weaker than a spider’s web.”“Thousands of synagogues will be desecrated if the Zionist acts of storming al-Aqsa Mosque recur,” Sinwar warned after saying that the Israeli settlers storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli troops.Elsewhere in his speech, Sinwar praised the Iranian nation and government for expressing support for the Palestinian cause, especially al-Quds.“The Islamic Republic of Iran, from its Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) to its President (Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi) and other officials, did not hesitate to support al-Quds,” he said.In remarks on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei urged all Muslims in the world to pay due attention to International Quds Day and the Holy al-Quds.“The truth is that as long as the usurping, criminal Zionist regime is dominating al-Quds, all days of the year should be considered Quds Day. The Holy al-Quds is the heart of Palestine, and the entirety of Palestine, from the River to the Sea, is al-Quds spread out,” he said while marking International Quds Day.“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a slogan commonly featured in pro-Palestinian campaigns and chanted at demonstrations, signaling a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, the territory controlled by the Israeli regime.President Raeisi, for his part, hailed the regional resistance front for keeping the occupying Zionist regime of Israel’s aggression at bay.“Had it not been for the resistance of the devoted youths of the Muslim nation, Zionists would have devoured the regional countries like Takfiri terrorists,” the Iranian president said.On the other hand, Sinwar slammed as traitors the Arab regimes that normalized their relations with the Zionist entity.The senior Palestinian leader called on all Palestinian people living around the globe to get ready to march toward al-Aqsa Mosque.Sinwar also called for an immediate lifting of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip based on international law.