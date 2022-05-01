Russia Condemns US Accusation of 'Cruelty, Depravity'

Islam Times - Russia's Ambassador to the United States rejected Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby's accusation that President Vladimir Putin has acted with "cruelty and depravity" in Ukraine.

Anatoly Antonov described Kirby's comments as "offensive and unacceptable" and akin to "street insults", The Telegraph reported."It has become a norm here that administration officials base their judgements on dirty lies of the Ukrainian authorities," Antonov wrote on social media.He also accused the US of not wanting the war in Ukraine to end so they could benefit from arms sales, noting, "What matters for John Kirby and his colleagues is that the American military-industrial complex receives additional income by getting rid of obsolete weapons from their warehouses".Kirby has condemned the Russian president’s “cruelty and depravity” in Ukraine, calling his actions “unconscionable” and his justifications for the invasion “BS”.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow stressed that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.The US and its NATO allies are supplying Ukraine weapons, ranging from anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems to armored vehicles and howitzers. They also imposed economic sanctions on Moscow.