Turkey Not to Participate in NATO's 'Tiger Meet' Drill in Greece

Islam Times - Turkey has decided to not participate in NATO's "Tiger Meet" drill in Greece next month due to "provocation", security sources said on Saturday.

Turkey has notified its decision taken on April 22 to the host country, the sources added, Anadolu news agency reported.It was learnt that Athens exploited its disagreements with Ankara, and targeted Turkey by making changes to the drill's technical regulations, which were contrary to international law. Since Turkey's demands were not accepted, it withdrew from participation."Tiger Meet" is a NATO initiative that seeks to promote solidarity between allied air forces, and is held annually in different countries. This year's exercise is scheduled for May 9-22.