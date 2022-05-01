0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 02:24

Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Overnight

Story Code : 992069
Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Overnight
"The [Russian] missile forces hit four Ukrainian military facilities over the night: two command posts of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a battery of multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The Russian air force also destroyed Ukrainian ammunition and fuel depots with high-precision air-launched missiles, he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry has also confirmed what the Ukrainian military has been saying for nearly a week: It's using submarines in the Black Sea to carry out cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian targets.

"The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the Black Sea Fleet has launched a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea against the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

A week ago, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that two dozen units from the Russian fleet were still operating in the Black Sea, including "submarines with missile weapons". On Monday, they added that Russian troops were "launching missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including from strategic bombers, ships and submarines."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
Rockets target Ain al-Asad military base housing US forces in western Iraq
Rockets target Ain al-Asad military base housing US forces in western Iraq
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022