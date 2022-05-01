Multiple Ukrainian Military Facilities Destroyed Overnight

Islam Times - The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed four Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including two command posts, a battery of multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The [Russian] missile forces hit four Ukrainian military facilities over the night: two command posts of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a battery of multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station," Konashenkov told a briefing.The Russian air force also destroyed Ukrainian ammunition and fuel depots with high-precision air-launched missiles, he added.Russia's Defense Ministry has also confirmed what the Ukrainian military has been saying for nearly a week: It's using submarines in the Black Sea to carry out cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian targets."The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the Black Sea Fleet has launched a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea against the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.A week ago, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that two dozen units from the Russian fleet were still operating in the Black Sea, including "submarines with missile weapons". On Monday, they added that Russian troops were "launching missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including from strategic bombers, ships and submarines."Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The Russian Defense Ministry has reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure.