0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 03:27

‘Israel’ Views Al-Quds International Day as a Wicked Day

Story Code : 992071
‘Israel’ Views Al-Quds International Day as a Wicked Day
The Israeli analysts considered that Al-Quds International Day has turned to be a wicked day with respect to the entity, highlighting the unified stances of the axis of resistance parties as a major threat to ‘Israel’.

The Zionist media outlets also highlighted IRGC Commander General Hussein Salami’s televised address to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip dhring which he hailed the Palestinian operations against the Israelis.

These stances come in light of the escalation of the Palestinian operations against the Zionists. Two Palestinians shot dead an Israeli officer in Ariel settlement, occupied West Bank, on Saturday night.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades- General Command, Fatah Movement’s military wing, claimed the operation, vowing to pursue the path operation till reaching the ultimate victory.

Islamic Jihad movement later mourned the ex-prisoner Yahya Adwan who was shot dead by Zionist occupation forces in Qalqilya, vowing to pursue resistance path.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
Rockets target Ain al-Asad military base housing US forces in western Iraq
Rockets target Ain al-Asad military base housing US forces in western Iraq
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
Quds Day Promises Destruction of Fake Zionist Regime: Raisi
29 April 2022
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
Islamic Jihad Unveils New Drone on Quds Day
29 April 2022