‘Israel’ Views Al-Quds International Day as a Wicked Day

Islam Times - The Zionist circles followed up the rallies and ceremonies held on Al-Quds International Day in the various world countries and attended by millions of those who believe in the full liberation of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli analysts considered that Al-Quds International Day has turned to be a wicked day with respect to the entity, highlighting the unified stances of the axis of resistance parties as a major threat to ‘Israel’.The Zionist media outlets also highlighted IRGC Commander General Hussein Salami’s televised address to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip dhring which he hailed the Palestinian operations against the Israelis.These stances come in light of the escalation of the Palestinian operations against the Zionists. Two Palestinians shot dead an Israeli officer in Ariel settlement, occupied West Bank, on Saturday night.Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades- General Command, Fatah Movement’s military wing, claimed the operation, vowing to pursue the path operation till reaching the ultimate victory.Islamic Jihad movement later mourned the ex-prisoner Yahya Adwan who was shot dead by Zionist occupation forces in Qalqilya, vowing to pursue resistance path.