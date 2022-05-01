A Bomb Blast Leaves Five People Killed, Injured in Kabul

Islam Times - Five people were killed and injured when a passenger car exploded in western Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has witnessed explosions and terrorist attacks in recent days in various parts of the country, including Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif and Kunduz mosques, killing and injuring hundreds. Most of these explosions were carried out by the ISIS terrorist group.The Taliban group, which has been in power in Afghanistan since August 15, 2021, has promised to establish security throughout the country.According to public sources reported that three women were killed and two others were injured in an explosion in western Kabul on Saturday evening.There is a possibility of increasing the number of casualties in this incident.The news sources also said that the injured were taken to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital for better treatment.News sources also reported on Friday that hundreds of people had been martyred and injured in a bomb blast at a Shiite mosque in Kabul (Afghanistan's capital).