Sunday 1 May 2022 - 04:12

Nigeria Police Clashes with Supporters of Palestine

Story Code : 992073
Nigeria Police Clashes with Supporters of Palestine
Every year, with the arrival of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, fasting Muslims in many countries around the world celebrate this day by participating in the International Quds Day procession.

The clash occurred while "the Shi’ites" were on a procession to mark the annual International Quds day; usually marked with a procession on the last Friday of Ramadan to protest against Israeli occupation of Palestine.”

Leader of the Shi’ites in Kaduna, Aliyu Umar said he wondered why they should be prevented from celebrating the annual Quds day which was a global event and commemorated even in Europe. 

” The procession was peaceful, we tried to avoid the police who were already stationed in strategic position to block us. But they trailed us from behind and used teargas and live bullets on our members. One person was shot dead, we have just held the Janazah prayers and nine sustained bullet wounds,” he said.

Moreover, the Lebanese Al-Ahd news website announced on Saturday that a demonstrator had been killed, adding that some Nigerian cities on the last day of Ramadan witnessed mass demonstrations condemning the Israeli regime's attacks on occupied Jerusalem and commemorating International Quds Day.

The participants in the demonstration condemned the Zionist regime's continuous attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its crimes against the Palestinian people. The demonstrators also called on the Muslim Ummah to confront the Zionist occupiers.

Earlier, Sheikh Al-Zakzaki, the leader of Nigeria's Shias had called on his supporters to do everything in their power to make this year's World Quds Day different from previous years.

Prior to that, at least 35 Shia Muslims, including three of El-Zakzaky’s sons, were killed by troops during a Quds Day procession in July 2014.
