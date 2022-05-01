0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 04:19

Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base

The Iraqi Sabrin News Telegram channel reported that a warning siren sounded inside the military base at the same time as the attack took place.

According to this report, 4 C-type missiles were used in the attack on the Ain al-Assad base.

Attacks on US support convoys, interests and forces in Iraq have increased over the past year, some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad (Al-Anbar), Al-Harir (Erbil) and Victoria (near Baghdad International Airport).

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that if American forces continue to occupy their country, in any case, they preserve the right to confront the aggressors and the occupiers.
