0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 08:46

Israeli officer seriously injured in alleged car ramming attack in occupied territories

Story Code : 992102
Israeli officer seriously injured in alleged car ramming attack in occupied territories

Palestine Alyoum news website reported the incident late on Saturday, saying the Israeli officer was injured in a “run-over operation” in the illegal settlement of Shoham near the city of Lod in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli police said the attacker, driving a stolen vehicle, hit the 30-year-old officer at the entrance to Shoham and then fled the scene.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency cited an Israeli military analyst as claiming, "One of the Palestinians inside the occupied territories took control of a car and then ran over an occupation police officer and seriously injured him."

Media reports said the vehicle was found close to a nearby junction shortly after the collision and that police were searching for the suspect, or suspects.

The car ramming attack took place a day after Israeli forces claimed to have arrested two suspects, who had earlier killed an Israeli guard at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Ariel in the north-central part of the occupied West Bank.

The pair were arrested in the Palestinian village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Ariel, after a day-long hunt by the Israeli military.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Fatah faction, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli regime began escalating its recurrently-deadly attacks against Palestinians in the run-up to Ramadan and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, stirring up anti-Tel Aviv sentiments throughout the occupied territories.

Since last month, at least 25 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces across the occupied territories.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets across the regional Muslim countries and far beyond on the occasion of the International Quds Day, pledging support for the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation.
Tagged
Israel Occupied Territories
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022