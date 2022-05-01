Israeli officer seriously injured in alleged car ramming attack in occupied territories

Islam Times - An Israeli police officerhas been seriously injured in an alleged car ramming attack in the central part of the occupied territories, amid heightened tensions between Palestinians and the regime’s forces in the fasting holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestine Alyoum news website reported the incident late on Saturday, saying the Israeli officer was injured in a “run-over operation” in the illegal settlement of Shoham near the city of Lod in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli police said the attacker, driving a stolen vehicle, hit the 30-year-old officer at the entrance to Shoham and then fled the scene.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency cited an Israeli military analyst as claiming, "One of the Palestinians inside the occupied territories took control of a car and then ran over an occupation police officer and seriously injured him."

Media reports said the vehicle was found close to a nearby junction shortly after the collision and that police were searching for the suspect, or suspects.

The car ramming attack took place a day after Israeli forces claimed to have arrested two suspects, who had earlier killed an Israeli guard at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Ariel in the north-central part of the occupied West Bank.

The pair were arrested in the Palestinian village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Ariel, after a day-long hunt by the Israeli military.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Fatah faction, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli regime began escalating its recurrently-deadly attacks against Palestinians in the run-up to Ramadan and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, stirring up anti-Tel Aviv sentiments throughout the occupied territories.

Since last month, at least 25 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces across the occupied territories.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets across the regional Muslim countries and far beyond on the occasion of the International Quds Day, pledging support for the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation.