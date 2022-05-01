0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 08:51

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Bus Bombing in Afghan Capital

Story Code : 992105
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Bus Bombing in Afghan Capital
Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in deadly attacks that have punctuated the last two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan, which ends Sunday, AFP reported.

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in the bus attack, Kabul police said.

The bombing was the second in the capital in as many days after 10 people were killed on Friday when a bomb ripped through a mosque as worshippers were performing rituals.

No group claimed Friday's mosque bombing but Daesh took responsibility for the attack on the bus.

Daesh has claimed several bombings in recent weeks, particularly attacks targeting Afghanistan's minority Shiite communities.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the terrorist group remains a key security challenge.

Kabul police meanwhile vowed to "ensure security" during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022