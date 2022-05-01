0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 09:00

France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 992112
Following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, Macron expressed "concern" over Russia's military operation in Ukrainian cities and the "unbearable situation" in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The newly re-elected president said that aid to Ukraine amounted to "more than 615 tonnes of equipment, including medical equipment, generators for hospitals, food aid, shelter aid and emergency vehicles."

Macron told Zelensky that he wanted to "work actively during his second term to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, always maintaining close coordination with its European partners and allies."

Russia has warned about the risks of a nuclear conflict in the region if NATO continues pumping weapons into Ukraine.

Washington and its European allies have supplied Kiev with military equipment such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

To President Vladimir Putin, such military shipments are part of a broader plan by Washington and its allies to destroy Russia.

Putin on Wednesday warned of a quick-fire military response to any country that intervenes in Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.
