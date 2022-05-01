0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 09:30

Ukrainian FM Requests “Security Guarantees” from China

Ukrainian FM Requests “Security Guarantees” from China
The West and Ukraine have tried getting China to condemn Moscow’s operation in Ukraine, while Beijing is adamant about maintaining a neutral stance on the matter, while also strengthening economic ties with Russia.

The United States has repeatedly threatened China with consequences if it were to provide economic or military support to Russia. The NATO Secretary General suggested an Asian NATO consisting of major regional players like India and Japan, whereas AUKUS is also playing on the Taiwan field for pressure.

“Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by the official news agency Xinhua Saturday.

“We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine’s security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People’s Republic of China.”

In 2013, China vowed to provide Ukraine with “security guarantees” if it were ever invaded or threatened with a nuclear attack.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, last month, upon being asked about those “security guarantees,” said that such “security assurances have clear limitations on the content and are triggered under specific conditions.”

China has accused the West, particularly NATO, of worsening the conflict by continuously sending weapons to Ukraine.
