Monday 2 May 2022 - 01:30

Tear Gas Fired at Protesters on Third Anniversary of Sudan Sit-in Killings

Khartoum protesters blocked a major road junction in the capital on Saturday and laid out food to break their Ramadan fast in the streets, but just before sundown, officers began breaking up the rally and chased demonstrators into side streets.

Protests were also seen in other large cities, including Madani, Kosti and El Obeid, carrying posters with faces of some of the young men killed in 2019, according to witnesses posting on social media.

“We will continue on the path the martyrs began,” said one of the protesters in Khartoum on Saturday who declined to be named.

Sudanese police could not be reached for comment on Saturday, on the third anniversary of the sit-in raid according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

At least 130 people have so far been killed and hundreds wounded in the crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, according to the independent group of medics, while official tallies put the death count at 87.

Military leaders have denied responsibility for the 2019 killings. A number of more junior officers are on trial over the deaths.
