Monday 2 May 2022 - 02:22

‘Israel Imposes Collective Punishment on Palestinians Due to Lack of Intl. Accountability’

Story Code : 992205
In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the Israeli regime practices the worst forms of discrimination and colonial racism against the defenseless Palestinian people on a daily basis, and before the eyes of the international community, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

The ministry went on to say that the settlers’ attacks against Palestinians occur amid the Israeli authorities’ failure to condemn such raids or investigate them.

“If it was the other way round, the Israeli army and political leaders’ reaction would have been different, and we would have heard a torrent of condemnations and threats against Palestinians,” it said.

Acts of sabotage and settler violence against the Palestinians and their property are commonplace throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank. However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute the settlers and the majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

The latest development comes as the Israeli regime has escalated its deadly attacks against Palestinians in the run-up to Ramadan and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, stirring up anti-Tel Aviv sentiments throughout the occupied territories.
