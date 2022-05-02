0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 02:39

Russian Defense Ministry: Hangar with US Weapons Destroyed in Odessa

Story Code : 992208
Russian Defense Ministry: Hangar with US Weapons Destroyed in Odessa
“Oniks high-precision missiles destroyed a hangar with weapons and ammunition received from the US and European countries that was located at a military airfield near Odessa, the runway was also destroyed,” Konashenkov told a briefing.

Over the last 24 hours, Russian missile troops also targeted 786 areas of concentrated manpower and Ukrainian military equipment, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 145 Ukrainian warplanes, 112 helicopters, 672 drones, 281 missile systems, 2,703 tanks, and other combat armored vehicles, 312 MRLS, 1,203 field artillery and mortars, and 2,514 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

In addition, Russian aircraft attacked two Ukrainian S-300 missile defense systems, and Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-24M planes, as well as 12 drones and two Tochka-U missiles.
