0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 03:06

Naftali Bennett Horrified by Remarks of Hamas Leader

Story Code : 992212
Naftali Bennett Horrified by Remarks of Hamas Leader
On Sunday morning, the Israeli regime's media published statistics on the number of Israelis killed in the operations in recent weeks. Sixteen Israelis have been killed in cold steel attacks and shootings since the beginning of March, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Israeli state television.

Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar in the Gaza Strip said that resistance groups in Gaza must be ready because the battle (with the Zionist regime) will begin at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Sinwar added that the resistance prefers not to turn the battle into a religious struggle, but if the leaders of the occupying regime (Israel) and the extremists want it, the resistance will welcome it.

The head of Hamas' political bureau also called on the Raam Party (United Arab List) to leave the coalition of the Zionist regime's cabinet to cause it to collapse.

The Prime Minister of the occupying regime in Al-Quds, Naftali Bennett, stated that Hamas should not be allowed to win the next internal elections and overthrow the Zionist government.

Israeli media today, quoting a site close to Mossad, suggested assassinating al-Sinwar. Yahya Al-Sinwar is the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, having taken over from Ismail Haniyeh in February 2017. He was one of the co-founders of the security apparatus of Hamas. He is the second most powerful figure within Hamas.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022