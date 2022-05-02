0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 06:57

US not in 'proxy war' with Russia in Ukraine: Menendez

Story Code : 992225
US Democratic senator Bob Menendez speaks at the US Capitol on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.
US Democratic senator Bob Menendez speaks at the US Capitol on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told NBC News on Sunday that Congress “will do what it takes” to ensure a Ukrainian victory over Russia.

“Ukraine is a test for the west, it’s a test for international order,” he said.

“Can one country — in this case Russia under [President Vladimir] Putin — erase the borders of Europe [or] change a country by force?” he asked.

Menendez claimed that Russia may try to seize other countries if Putin is victorious in Ukraine.

“At the end of the day,” he added, “we don’t want to see Russia go into Moldova or a NATO country.”

He made the remarks after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that a key US goal in arming Ukraine is to “weaken” Russia.

Putin, however, has warned about the risks of a nuclear conflict in the region if Washington and its NATO allies continue pumping weapons into Ukraine.

The Biden administration has provided nearly $3.4 billion in assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched the military campaign in late February.

He requested an additional $33.4 billion in Ukraine aid from Congress last week.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also warned the West against arming Ukraine, saying that the US-led military alliance “is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy.”

He warned that the dangers of a nuclear conflict are now “considerable.”

Meanwhile, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power warned on Sunday that the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine has become something of a World War “in terms of effects."

"Listening to you layout these consequences, it’s hard not to conclude that in some respects this has already become something of a world war,” Stephanopoulos said.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special operation” to “denazify” its neighbor, says the West was sabotaging its peace talks with Ukraine.
Tagged
US Russia Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future
30 April 2022
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
US Congress Approves WWII-Like Weapons Program for Ukraine
29 April 2022
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
29 April 2022