Monday 2 May 2022 - 12:18

“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine

Story Code : 992265
According to “Israel Hayom”, the drills are part of the routine operational collaboration. However, for the first time, the upcoming drill will see forces deploy in the Wadi Ara area, as well.

Wadi Ara lies northwest of the 1948 Occupied Palestinian territories, in Haifa. Some 200,000 Arabs still live there.

The drill, which will also include the Zionist entity’s Border Police, will simulate rocket fire on the entity from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip during simultaneous unrest the West Bank. Scenarios include a domino effect that would see unrest further spill into Arab localities like Umm al-Fahm, Sakhnin, Nazareth, and the Bedouin community in Al-Naqab, as well as in Al-Quds, Haifa, Lod and Ramla.

“The drill will see security forces cordon off Highway 65 in northern ‘Israel’, which runs through Wadi Ara,” the daily revealed.

In this context, a senior “Israeli” officer stated: “We are on high alert with respect to domestic security and riots, including any situation where external threats come into play.”

“The lessons of Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’ have made us formulate new operational and intelligence models with the ‘IDF’ and ‘Shin Bet’ to prevent a situation when we are caught off guard,” he added, noting that “The exercise will also include the use of drones to deliver crowd control measures in case of serious ‘riots’, implementing new operational capabilities, and opening emergency supply depots in favor of reserve forces.”

Other scenarios will see the police provide additional escort to military convoys traveling on compromised routes.

“We will know how to secure any emergency vehicle. We won't allow for a situation where vehicles travel under threat,” he said.
