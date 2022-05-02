0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 12:26

Iranian Defense Minister Urges Muslim Unity in Eid Al-Fitr Message

Story Code : 992269
In separate congratulatory messages to his counterparts in Islamic countries on Sunday, Ashtiani hailed Eid al-Fitr as an opportunity for the materialization of solidarity and strengthening of social and humanitarian bonds among Muslims and for close integration in order to achieve peace and friendship.

He also took a swipe at a number of regional Muslim countries for getting involved in Islamophobia, terrorism and foreign interference because of excessive demands and the sinister objectives of global imperialism.

“It is necessary for the Islamic countries to unite and ally with each other in the face of the hegemony’s plots through collaboration, unity and closer solidarity,” Ashtiani added.

He then expressed hope that the auspicious Islamic festival would result in unity among the Muslim nations and the promotion of their defense cooperation.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the Feast of Breaking the Fast, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
