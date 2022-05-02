0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 12:57

More Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Ukraine, Poll Shows

Story Code : 992274
More Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Ukraine, Poll Shows
Biden’s overall disapproval rate stands at 52 percent, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, while 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the Ukraine issue in particular (compared to 42 percent who approve).

Over 40 percent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance. The worst ratings are on the issue of inflation, with 68 percent of Americans saying they disapprove and only 28 percent saying they approve, Sputnik reported.

The new poll revealed that over 9 in 10 Americans are concerned about the rate of inflation in the US, which has been at a 40-year high in recent months, according to The Washington Post. Half of Americans (50 percent) said they trust the Republican Party to do a better job on the economy and on tackling inflation in particular.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted among over 1,000 US adults between April 24 and April 28.

Earlier in April, CNN reported that Biden’s approval rating hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office.
Comment


Featured Stories
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022