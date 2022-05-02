0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 13:52

3 Palestinian Worshippers Wounded in Israelis' Attack on Eid al-Fitr

Story Code : 992278
3 Palestinian Worshippers Wounded in Israelis
Ni'lin is a Palestinian town in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate in the central West Bank, located 17 kilometers (11 mi) west of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 17 Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Palestine, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, the Sunni Endowment Court of Iraq, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, Syria and Mauritania, has announced Monday as the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr.

According to Palestine Today, the occupying Israeli forces suppressed the Palestinians by firing bullets and tear gas, during which three young Palestinians were wounded.

The Israel's attack came amid the strict security measures of the Israeli regime to prevent the Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, however; today 200,000 Palestinians attended the mosque to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The widespread presence of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers prompted the Israelis to make every effort to prevent them from entering the mosque.

However, the Palestinians' insistence on attending the Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr prayer prevented the Israelis from confronting them. Therefore; Israel withdrew its threats to prevent Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid al-Fitr due to fears of heavy clashes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022