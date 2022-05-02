3 Palestinian Worshippers Wounded in Israelis' Attack on Eid al-Fitr

Islam Times - The occupying forces of the Israeli regime attacked the Palestinian worshippers after the Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in the town of Ni'lin in the west of Ramallah, leaving 3 people wounded.

Ni'lin is a Palestinian town in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate in the central West Bank, located 17 kilometers (11 mi) west of Ramallah.On Sunday, 17 Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Palestine, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Tunisia, the Sunni Endowment Court of Iraq, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, Syria and Mauritania, has announced Monday as the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr.According to Palestine Today, the occupying Israeli forces suppressed the Palestinians by firing bullets and tear gas, during which three young Palestinians were wounded.The Israel's attack came amid the strict security measures of the Israeli regime to prevent the Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, however; today 200,000 Palestinians attended the mosque to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers.The widespread presence of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers prompted the Israelis to make every effort to prevent them from entering the mosque.However, the Palestinians' insistence on attending the Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr prayer prevented the Israelis from confronting them. Therefore; Israel withdrew its threats to prevent Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid al-Fitr due to fears of heavy clashes.