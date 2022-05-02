0
Monday 2 May 2022 - 21:46

Senior MP Reiterates High Combat Capability of Iran-Made Drones

Story Code : 992343
Iran has succeeded in meeting its requirement by manufacturing drones and the drones can play the role of warplanes in real situations, Abolfazl Aboutorabi said.

He also said that the Iran-made drones used by the resistance movement have made the Zionist regime helpless.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the four powers in the world in manufacturing drones, Aboutorabi said, adding that the Zionists have dispatched 41 warplanes to identify two drones of the resistance movement.

The lawmaker added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has manufactured 59 types of drones, including an aerial vehicle that can fly 4,000 kilometers.

Deputy Defense Minister and Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard underlined in December the country’s astonishing progress in production of different military equipment, saying that the Iranian drones are favored by many customers in the market.

“In the aviation industry, we did not think that there would be such a large number of customers for Iranian drones,” General Khajeh Fard said.

He added that Iran has also been able to produce air brakes, noting that today many countries well-known in aviation industry are asking to cooperate with Iran for joint production of air brakes.

General Khajeh Fard said that this shows the global tendency towards the products of the Iranian defense ministry’s aviation industry, and stressed the need for the further expansion of the industry to attract more customers.
