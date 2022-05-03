0
Tuesday 3 May 2022 - 05:39

Iran, Venezuela to Sign Energy Deal Despite US Sanctions

Story Code : 992361
Iran, Venezuela to Sign Energy Deal Despite US Sanctions
The Iranian delegation has already visited the Paraguana Refinery Complex in western Venezuela, meeting with Petroleos de Venezuela SA head Asdrubal Chavez, with whom Owji is set to sign energy cooperation deals on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

The two nations have been subjected to harsh, unilateral US sanctions. Washington did not even lift its sanctions during the pandemic, terribly affecting Tehran and Caracas’ ability to combat COVID-19.

Iran and Venezuela have been upping their cooperation in light of unjust US sanctions on the two countries, with Venezuela importing condensate from Iran, which is highly important in the oil refining process, as it is used to dilute heavy crude oil into an exportable blend.
Comment


Featured Stories
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows Direct Response to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Pledges Present Generations Will Pray in Al-Quds
30 April 2022