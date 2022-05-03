Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen

Islam Times - The head of the negotiating team of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said that the Saudi coalition continues violation of the ceasefire.

The ceasefire has been implemented in Yemen since 7 pm on Saturday, April 2nd, but the Saudi coalition violates it every day.UN Special Representative Hans Grunberg on Friday (April 1st) announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen."A month has passed since the ceasefire in Yemen, but the Saudi aggressor coalition has so far not allowed any flights to Sanaa International Airport," Mohammed Abdul Salam said Monday night.The head of the Yemeni National Salvation Government's negotiating team also said that the Saudi aggressors are still blocking ships from reaching the port of-Hudaydah.He added that the aggressors continue to violate the ceasefire as the fighter jets of the coalition attacked the Sarwah and Marib districts twice on Monday."The Yemeni National Salvation Government and the Saudi aggressor coalition have responded positively to the UN proposal to establish a two-month ceasefire, which will take effect at 7pm on Saturday, April 2nd," Grandberg told a news conference.According to the Yemenis, the ceasefire includes a halt to military operations, the opening of Sanaa International Airport on flights, as well as the reopening of the port of Al Hudaydah to oil-carrying ships.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.