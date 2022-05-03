Iraqis Protest in Front of Turkish Embassy in Baghdad

Islam Times - The Iraqi people demonstrated in front of the Turkish embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, condemning the country's invasion of Iraq.

In recent years, Turkey has repeatedly invaded Iraq under the pretext of suppressing elements of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). These aggressions have met with a strong reaction from the Iraqi government and other countries in the world.The Iraqi people chanted slogans against Turkey, calling for an end to its intervention and invasion of Iraq.The Iraqi presidency recently condemned Turkey's aggression in northern Iraq, stating that the Turkish army's repeated attacks on Iraqi territory are a serious violation of Baghdad's sovereignty and a clear violation of international law and regulations and are contrary to good neighborly relations.Turkish attacks on the mountainous areas of northern Iraq have resumed since the July 2015 violation of the ceasefire agreement between Ankara and the PKK.The Turkish government categorizes PKK as a terrorist group.