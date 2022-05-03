0
Tuesday 3 May 2022 - 07:12

Iraqis Protest in Front of Turkish Embassy in Baghdad

Story Code : 992368
Iraqis Protest in Front of Turkish Embassy in Baghdad
In recent years, Turkey has repeatedly invaded Iraq under the pretext of suppressing elements of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). These aggressions have met with a strong reaction from the Iraqi government and other countries in the world.

The Iraqi people chanted slogans against Turkey, calling for an end to its intervention and invasion of Iraq.

The Iraqi presidency recently condemned Turkey's aggression in northern Iraq, stating that the Turkish army's repeated attacks on Iraqi territory are a serious violation of Baghdad's sovereignty and a clear violation of international law and regulations and are contrary to good neighborly relations.

Turkish attacks on the mountainous areas of northern Iraq have resumed since the July 2015 violation of the ceasefire agreement between Ankara and the PKK.

The Turkish government categorizes PKK as a terrorist group. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
Nigerian Martyred After Policemen Open Fire on Quds Day Rally in Kaduna
30 April 2022
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
US Begins to Train Ukrainian Troops in Germany
30 April 2022