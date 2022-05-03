0
Tuesday 3 May 2022 - 09:46

PPC: ‘Israel’ Arrests 15 Palestinian Journalists

Story Code : 992379
PPC: ‘Israel’ Arrests 15 Palestinian Journalists
The PPC said in the statement that the Israeli Occupation Forces continue to harass Palestinian journalists through a plethora of systematic abusive policies, most notably through detention. Since the beginning of this year, the occupation has continued to arrest journalists and activists and has assaulted many of them, causing injuries, especially amid the escalation that began in April.

The statement added that occupation authorities continue to detain 15 journalists in their prisons, including journalist Bushra Al-Tawil, who remains in administrative detention. Journalists are being kept in prison under harsh conditions, the same as other prisoners languishing in occupation prisons.

The IOF arrested the 26-year-old Al-Tawil in Nablus on November 9. Palestinian sources noted that Al-Tawil was arrested at a military checkpoint near a settlement south of Nablus.
