Tuesday 3 May 2022

UK To Announce Another Aid Package to Ukraine

UK To Announce Another Aid Package to Ukraine
Johnson is set to become the first world leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the launch of Russia’s special military operation in February. In a speech which he will deliver via live video-link on Tuesday, the prime minister will stress that the UK is “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends.”

Johnson will provide details on the aid package, worth £300 million [almost $376 million].

The package includes electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment, and thousands of night vision devices, the prime minister’s office said.

The UK will also fulfill a request from the Ukrainian government by sending “more than a dozen” specialized Toyota Land Cruisers, as well as heavy lift UAV systems to provide logistical support to isolated forces.

Last week, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace told MPs that UK military aid to Ukraine was likely to rise to £500 million, having already surpassed the £200-million mark.

He also revealed that “the race is on to equip Ukraine with the same long-range capability that Russia has so they are not outranged and indeed pinned down.”

That statement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Western countries had finally begun to provide Kiev with the weapons it had requested.
